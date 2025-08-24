Brooklyn Investment Group Has $43,000 Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 727.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Solventum were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Solventum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 31.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 22.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 22.0% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Solventum Stock Up 2.0%

Solventum stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.