Brooklyn Investment Group Has $45,000 Position in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 798.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3,022.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS opened at $13.8320 on Friday. Kohl’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.89.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

