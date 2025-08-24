Brooklyn Investment Group Has $45,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $132.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.87. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

