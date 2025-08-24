Brooklyn Investment Group Has $46,000 Holdings in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 314.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in UiPath were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $11.1350 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.78, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. UiPath has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,598,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,180,656. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

