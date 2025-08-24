Brooklyn Investment Group Has $46,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 450.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

