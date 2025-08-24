Brooklyn Investment Group Has $48,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2,506.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,444,000 after purchasing an additional 213,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,421,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,115,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $133.1740 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,282,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,257.72. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $3,798,885 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.