Brooklyn Investment Group Has $51,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 5,941.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 7.0%

Meritage Homes stock opened at $80.1230 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Joseph Keough purchased 4,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,707,813.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

