Brooklyn Investment Group Has $57,000 Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 9,030.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NYSE:CDP opened at $28.9540 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

