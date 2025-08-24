Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,506,000 after buying an additional 10,181,253 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,264,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,590,000 after buying an additional 3,038,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,029,000 after buying an additional 2,118,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

