Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 333,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,701 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.5940 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

