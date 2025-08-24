Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1,389.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $210,229.14. Following the sale, the director owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,771.82. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.0120 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.83. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.48%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

