Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.0950 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $892,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

