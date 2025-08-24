Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 161.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $84.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

