Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $44,000 Investment in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Adeia by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adeia by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Trading Up 6.3%

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $15.52 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

ADEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

