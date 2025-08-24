Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

