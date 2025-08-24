Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 2,534 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 433.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PR opened at $13.7550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

PR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

