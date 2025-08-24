Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 2,835 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 3,115.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,531,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 80,423 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BZ. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

KANZHUN Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of BZ opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

KANZHUN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

KANZHUN Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

