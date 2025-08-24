Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 296 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

