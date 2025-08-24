Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 7,957 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. $ATXS

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 1,079.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,680,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP grew its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 105,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $383.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

