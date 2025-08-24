Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 953 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,685,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 342,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 144,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 87,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $27.8850 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

