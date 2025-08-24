Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $173.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average of $162.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

