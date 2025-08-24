Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases Shares of 641 GMS Inc. $GMS

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get GMS alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $109.8950 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.76. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $110.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%.GMS’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $6,046,587.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,486,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,691,966.20. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.