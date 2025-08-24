Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) $ELP

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 315,600.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 2.9% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,714,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,085,000 after purchasing an additional 190,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 183,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 172,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $9.0050 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.75. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

