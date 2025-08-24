Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 228 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,018 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $79,881,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,737.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,151,000 after acquiring an additional 607,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

NYSE PPG opened at $114.0530 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

