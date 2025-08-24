Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $45,000 Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. $BWMN

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,856.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 100,080.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,489.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,024 shares of company stock valued at $162,514. Corporate insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWMN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

Bowman Consulting Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

