Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $49,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $92,607,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $79,113,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $48,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.5250 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

