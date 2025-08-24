Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $54,000 Position in Eni SpA $E

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 500,039 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in ENI by 1,885.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 218,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 1,165.9% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 179,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 165,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

ENI Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:E opened at $35.8680 on Friday. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.5826 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.