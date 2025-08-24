BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTCT opened at $2.68 on Friday. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.49 and a current ratio of 27.50.

Institutional Trading of BTC Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BTC Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BTC Digital by 396.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTC Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BTC Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

