Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $101,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $31.1050 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

