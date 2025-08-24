Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 6.5%

CSIQ opened at $11.07 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $741.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,219,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 374,966 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 128,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

