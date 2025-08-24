Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Stock Holdings Lifted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 267.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Capri were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,183,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,647,000 after buying an additional 1,088,051 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after buying an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 2,103,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after buying an additional 1,017,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Capri by 143.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,039,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 1,201,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $21.4840 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

