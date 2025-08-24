Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Head to Head Analysis

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) and Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics and Agape ATP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.5556, indicating a potential upside of 217.68%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Agape ATP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics -181.71% -62.71% -50.82% Agape ATP -183.13% -20.32% -18.55%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Agape ATP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agape ATP has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Agape ATP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $22.27 million 14.58 -$40.47 million ($1.64) -4.33 Agape ATP $1.45 million 45.66 -$2.47 million ($0.41) -3.22

Agape ATP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agape ATP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Agape ATP shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Agape ATP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Agape ATP on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. It also provides BEAUNIQUE brand products comprising Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. In addition, the company offers energy masks, including N°1 Med-Hydration, N°2 Med-Whitening, and N°3 Med-Firming, as well as hyaluronic acid serum and mousse facial cleanser under ÉNERGÉTIQUE brand; and soy protein isolate powder, and an antioxidant under Livo5 brand name. Further, it sells health and wellness products; and promotes wellness and wellbeing lifestyle through online editorials, programs, events, and campaigns, as well as provides health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.