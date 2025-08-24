Cars.com’s (CARS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Cars.com Trading Up 6.4%

Cars.com stock opened at $13.2590 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.76. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.71%.The business had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,885.97. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,854,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,220,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

