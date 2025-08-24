CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $52.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CECO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $51.00 price objective on CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of CECO opened at $47.98 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,500. This trade represents a 23.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio A. Mannarino sold 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,719.39. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,128,900. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

