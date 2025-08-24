CECONOMY (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Financial Contrast

CECONOMY (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CECONOMY and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECONOMY 0.71% 37.53% 2.04% Central Garden & Pet 4.44% 10.77% 4.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CECONOMY and Central Garden & Pet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECONOMY 0 0 0 1 4.00 Central Garden & Pet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than CECONOMY.

16.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CECONOMY has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CECONOMY and Central Garden & Pet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECONOMY $24.34 billion N/A $82.44 million $0.07 10.96 Central Garden & Pet $3.20 billion 0.72 $107.98 million $2.20 16.65

Central Garden & Pet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CECONOMY. CECONOMY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats CECONOMY on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECONOMY

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co. engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass, vegetable, flower and herb seed, wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories, weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, fertilizers, and live plants. The company was founded by William E. Brown in 1980 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

