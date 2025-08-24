Celanese (NYSE:CE) versus Orion (NYSE:OEC) Critical Survey

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) and Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Celanese and Orion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese 2 10 6 0 2.22 Orion 2 1 1 0 1.75

Celanese presently has a consensus target price of $59.9444, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Orion has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Celanese’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celanese is more favorable than Orion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese -16.30% 10.48% 2.70% Orion 0.82% 16.67% 4.00%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Celanese and Orion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Celanese has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Celanese shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Orion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Celanese shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Orion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celanese and Orion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese $9.94 billion 0.53 -$1.52 billion ($14.82) -3.27 Orion $1.88 billion 0.32 $44.20 million $0.27 39.80

Orion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celanese. Celanese is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Celanese pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Orion pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Celanese pays out -0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Orion beats Celanese on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. The Acetyl Chain segment produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. It also offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. In addition, it provides redispersible powders (RDP) for use in construction applications, including flooring, plasters, insulation, tiling, and waterproofing. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Orion

Orion S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name; and acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other applications. It operates in the United States, Brazil, rest of the Americas, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, Rest of EMEA, China, the Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and changed its name to Orion S.A. in June 2023. Orion S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

