Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.71.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $277.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $254.67 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.72 and a 200 day moving average of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

