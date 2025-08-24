Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Chevron by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $157.8970 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $272.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

