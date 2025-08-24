Citigroup Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $148.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $158.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $149.70.

Paychex Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1-year low of $127.76 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

