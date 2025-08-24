Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $408,697.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,499.60. The trade was a 15.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 93,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,634.68. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,141 shares of company stock worth $1,644,606. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,334 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after buying an additional 2,724,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,245,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,727,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

