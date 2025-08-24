Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $179.0980 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.48 and its 200-day moving average is $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $431.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.