CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNSP opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $221.94.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.60) by $3.18.

Institutional Trading of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183,884 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

