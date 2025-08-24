Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 125.0% during the first quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohen & Steers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS opened at $76.2510 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

