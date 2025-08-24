Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $102,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.7%

FIX stock opened at $689.2620 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.94. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $733.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,205 shares of company stock worth $20,932,366 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

