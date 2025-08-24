Comparing Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) & Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -16.81% -25.79% -16.08% Xunlei 202.62% 4.50% 3.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bridgeline Digital presently has a consensus price target of $4.62, indicating a potential upside of 230.00%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than Xunlei.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Xunlei”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $15.36 million 1.10 -$1.96 million ($0.27) -5.19 Xunlei $324.40 million 1.39 $1.22 million $11.38 0.63

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xunlei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xunlei beats Bridgeline Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Xunlei

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; advertising services; live streaming products, including video and audio livestreaming; and develops software and computer software, as well as other internet value-added services. In addition, the company offers cloud computing services through OneThing Cloud, and StellarCloud; and hardware for edging computing, such as OneThing Edge Cube, and OneThing Edge Atom. Further it offers ThunderChain, a blockchain infrastructure product that enables its users to develop and manage blockchain applications. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.