Comparing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 SES AI 1 1 1 0 2.00

SES AI has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.62%. Given SES AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -24,943.55% -3.61% -3.44% SES AI N/A -36.08% -31.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and SES AI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 42.00 -$67.37 million ($0.59) -0.86 SES AI $2.04 million 198.28 -$100.18 million ($0.31) -3.57

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -76.63, suggesting that its share price is 7,763% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES AI beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

