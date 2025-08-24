Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

CNTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

CNTB stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Koa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

