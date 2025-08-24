Contrasting Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Establishment Labs and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aclarion 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. Aclarion has a consensus target price of $11,758.50, indicating a potential upside of 160,975.34%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

This table compares Establishment Labs and Aclarion”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $166.02 million 7.61 -$84.60 million ($3.05) -14.30 Aclarion $62,948.00 67.49 -$6.99 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -49.89% -224.34% -25.53% Aclarion -11,238.59% -83.63% -76.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Aclarion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

