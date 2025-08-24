Contrasting Marcus (NYSE:MCS) & Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marcus and Target Hospitality”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $775.79 million 0.63 -$7.79 million $0.45 34.96 Target Hospitality $386.27 million 2.32 $71.26 million $0.10 90.00

Volatility and Risk

Target Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marcus. Marcus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Target Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Marcus has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Marcus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus 1.91% 4.28% 1.88% Target Hospitality 3.58% 3.26% 2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marcus and Target Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 0 3 1 3.25 Target Hospitality 0 1 2 1 3.00

Marcus currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Target Hospitality has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

