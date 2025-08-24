Contrasting NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) & FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NETGEAR and FalconStor Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 0.00

NETGEAR presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. Given NETGEAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NETGEAR has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NETGEAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 9.13% -3.24% -2.09% FalconStor Software 3.68% -2.07% 3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NETGEAR and FalconStor Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $673.76 million 1.18 $12.36 million $2.16 12.72 FalconStor Software $10.42 million 1.33 $690,000.00 ($0.18) -10.78

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETGEAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NETGEAR beats FalconStor Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls. The NETGEAR for Business segment provides pro AV Solutions; pro routers; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points; general purpose ethernet switches; NETGEAR Insight remote management software; and NETGEAR engage controller. It markets and sells its products through wholesale distributors, traditional and online retailers, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

